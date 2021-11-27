  • MORE MARKET STATS

Piyush Goyal asks gem, jewellery sector to focus on design, diversifying export product basket

By: |
November 27, 2021 3:26 PM

He said that exports from the sector have increased to USD 23 billion during the April-October period of this fiscal.

piyush goyalCommerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo source: Reuters)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the gem and jewellery industry to focus on areas like design, diversification of export product basket and lab grown diamonds with a view to boost outbound shipments and job creation. He said that exports from the sector have increased to USD 23 billion during the April-October period of this fiscal.

”Focus on four points in the coming period. Good design should be patented; include new things such as pearls, platinum and fashion jewellery in the exports basket; increase collaboration with businesses of other countries for fusion jewellery; and (focus on) lab grown diamonds,” he said at the inauguration ceremony of Gems & Jewellery Manufacturing Association, 2021.

