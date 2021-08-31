India GDP Live: India’s economic report card to be unveiled soon; economists expect double-digit growth in Q1

India’s April-June quarter economic report card will be unveiled by the National Statistical Office office (NSO) today. Economists believe India’s GDP may have grown in double digits during the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by a low base of the previous year. Strong growth in GDP during the April-June quarter will reflect robust consumer activity amid a recovering economy as it battled the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expects GDP growth to come in at 21.4% while economists polled by Reuters see a 20% growth in the economy. In the previous quarter, India’s economy had grown by 1.6%. For the full financial year 2020-21, India’s GDP contracted by 7.3%.
Highlights
In our view, the Q2 CY22 data will show a clash of two contrasting themes. Although sequential momentum slowed due to COVID outbreak, the robust performance of India’s tradables sector and a much smaller-than-expected decline in services activity should support much faster GDP growth than we previously expected.
~ Barclays
Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent in core sector) increased by 9.0% in July 2021 over July 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 14.6% from April to July 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2021 has been revised to 62.6%from its provisional level 56.1%. The growth rate of core sector during April-July 2021-22 was 21.2% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.
Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 6.7 per cent in July 2021 over July 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 13.1 per cent between April and July, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 134.0 in July 2021, which increased by 9.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of July 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in July 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.
India's Fiscal Deficit came in at 21.3% of Rs 15.07 lakh crore, the fiscal year 2021-22 target.
Sensex and Nifty soared once again on Tuesday to hit all-time highs. Domestic markets have surged significantly in the first two trading sessions of this week.
Barclays expects the construction sector to post the strongest numbers in the April-June quarterly figures. "Steel and cement demand remains robust, despite the onset of the monsoon season; construction remains a focus of several government programs," they said.
The economy was well under-recovery from the devastation caused by the first wave of the pandemic until the second wave hit the economy, starting April 2021, bringing the recovery process to an abrupt halt.
We expect GDP growth for Q1FY22 at 14% (year-on-year), largely due to a low base in Q1FY21. The subsequent quarters will see an improvement if there is no resurgence of the virus in the form of a third wave. Although many states have started easing the lockdown restrictions recently, economic activities have not resumed completely to their pre-Covid levels.
~ Brickwork Ratings
Higher growth in the second quarter of 2022, or Q1 FY22 is mainly on account of low base. Almost all the countries have registered double-digit (or near to double-digit) real GDP growth. The average real GDP growth for 17 economies has improved from –0.1% in Q1 2022 to 12.2% in Q2 2022.
~ SBI Ecowrap
Domestic stock markets soared to all-time highs on Tuesday ahead of the quarterly GDP figures. Sensex and Nifty closed at their highest levels ever today.
India’s economy is expected to have grown in double digits during the April-June quarter of this financial year, helped by a low base of the previous year. The expected rebound in economic growth would also stand testament to the strong consumer activity, unfazed by the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. A recent poll of 41 economists conducted by news agency Reuters indicated that the gross domestic product (GDP) rose 20 per cent in the June quarter, compared to the record contraction of 24.4% in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee expects June quarter GDP growth to be at 21.4%.
Read full story