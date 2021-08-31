India GDP Live: India’s economic report card to be unveiled soon; economists expect double-digit growth in Q1

India's GDP in April-June quarter is expected to have grown in double digits. (Image: PTI)

India’s April-June quarter economic report card will be unveiled by the National Statistical Office office (NSO) today. Economists believe India’s GDP may have grown in double digits during the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by a low base of the previous year. Strong growth in GDP during the April-June quarter will reflect robust consumer activity amid a recovering economy as it battled the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expects GDP growth to come in at 21.4% while economists polled by Reuters see a 20% growth in the economy. In the previous quarter, India’s economy had grown by 1.6%. For the full financial year 2020-21, India’s GDP contracted by 7.3%.