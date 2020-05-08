Gujarat joins UP, MP, other states in easing labour laws; new projects get major relief 

Gujarat has joined the league of states announcing labour reforms by exempting new projects from provisions of labour laws.
After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh announced major changes in their labour laws, Gujarat has now joined the league by exempting new projects from provisions of labour laws. However, the relaxation will be applicable if the unit is committed to work for at least 1200 days. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that the rules under existing labour law, pertaining to minimum wages, safety and compensation in case of accidents will continue to be effective and there will be no relaxations in these three domains.
