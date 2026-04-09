TCS Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Rupee impact vs AI risk; Final dividend, FY27 guidance in focusTCS is set to announce its Q4FY26 results. The results will be keenly watched to see if the fourth quarter financial report lifts investor sentiment amid geopolitical uncertainties and GenAI concerns.

TCS Q4 Results Preview & Expectations

Here are key factors to watch out for-



1. The big AI gamechanger: TCS is strengthening its AI strategy through partnerships with firms like OpenAI and Anthropic, with a clear focus on enterprise AI deployment and orchestration.

2. Rupee depreciation impact: The depreciating rupee is expected to benefit the margins of IT companies, including TCS.

3. Announcement on headcount, restructuring or layoff: TCS restructured nearly 2% of its workforce last quarter, citing AI reskilling, and any further moves will be closely watched. In Q3FY26, its headcount declined to 5,82,163.

4. Impact of Middle East war: The impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict, trends in cost takeout deals, and performance of the BFSI vertical will also be key factors to watch.

TCS Q4FY26: Dividend announcement expected?

Investors will also be watching for the dividend announcement. In the previous quarter, TCS declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share along with a special dividend of Rs 46 per share.

TCS Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: Follow Live Coverage on Earnings Updates, GenAI Strategy, Deal Wins, Dividend Announcement & Growth Outlook Up

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