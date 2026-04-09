TCS Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Rupee impact vs AI risk; Final dividend, FY27 guidance in focusTCS is set to announce its Q4FY26 results. The results will be keenly watched to see if the fourth quarter financial report lifts investor sentiment amid geopolitical uncertainties and GenAI concerns.
TCS Q4 Results Preview & Expectations
Here are key factors to watch out for-
1. The big AI gamechanger: TCS is strengthening its AI strategy through partnerships with firms like OpenAI and Anthropic, with a clear focus on enterprise AI deployment and orchestration.
2. Rupee depreciation impact: The depreciating rupee is expected to benefit the margins of IT companies, including TCS.
3. Announcement on headcount, restructuring or layoff: TCS restructured nearly 2% of its workforce last quarter, citing AI reskilling, and any further moves will be closely watched. In Q3FY26, its headcount declined to 5,82,163.
4. Impact of Middle East war: The impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict, trends in cost takeout deals, and performance of the BFSI vertical will also be key factors to watch.
For the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, TCS reported a net profit of Rs 10,657 crore, down nearly 14% YoY from Rs 12,380 crore in Q3FY25. On a sequential basis, the profit fell by nearly 12%.
In Q3FY26, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 67,087 crore, up nearly 5% YoY from Rs 63,973 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company’s topline rose by over 2% QoQ from Rs 65,699 crore reported in Q2FY26.
08:14 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
TCS Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: Q4FY26 Estimated Net Profit
According to Kotak Institutional Equities, TCS Q4 profit is estimated at Rs 14,058 crore, reflecting a 15% year-on-year (YoY) rise. Sequentially, the brokerage expects the profit to rise by 4.6%.
While Nuvama Institutional Equities pegs the TCS Q4 net profit slightly lower at nearly Rs 13,916 crore, up nearly 14% YoY, it expects the company’s bottom line to decline by nearly 1% on a sequential basis.
The company's board will recommend a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders. In January TCS had announced a special dividend of Rs 46 per share. Here's a timeline of TCS dividend payout for FY26
In Q3 it paid out an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share
For Q2 too the IT major paid out an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share
And, same was the amount for Q1 i.e. Rs 11 per share
08:01 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
TCS Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: Key factors/announcements to watch
Restructuring and attrition rate
Interim Dividend
Deal TCV/pipeline
Data center business update
Revenue growth and margins
Any impact of Middle East war on their businesses
07:55 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
TCS Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: Dividend announcement in focus
TCS, in its BSE filing, said the company will “consider the declaration of a final interim dividend to equity shareholders” along with approving and taking on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries. TCS announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share in Q3FY26 along with a special dividend of Rs 46 per share.
07:47 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
TCS Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: Welcome to this live blog
Greetings! The earnings season for the fourth quarter of FY26 has begun. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its results today. Stay tuned to this space on financialexpress.com as we bring you live updates on the company’s performance amid global AI fear for the IT sector and global uncertainties . We will also share insights and expectations from leading brokerage firms on the IT major’s performance. Stay tuned!