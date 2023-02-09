BAM Digital Realty’s First Greenfield Data Centre in Chennai Will Serve as the Connectivity Hub of South Asia

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India

BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) and Brookfield Infrastructure, today announced that construction of its first data center facility in India is underway and on track to open later this year. The facility is part of a campus that is designed for a maximum capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) upon full buildout and is located on a 10-acre campus in Ambattur Industrial Estate, an important industrial and manufacturing hub located close to Chennai’s city center, airport, and other major services. The first phase, MAA10, will offer 20MW critical capacity to support the growing demand for digital infrastructure in India.

Rendering of MAA10



Features of BAM Digital Realty's first data center campus in Chennai include:



100MW critical IT load upon full build-out

A full range of data center solutions, from a single cabinet to multi-megawatt, with access to PlatformDIGITAL® which enables connectivity to a rich data community of over 4,000 participants in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents

Best-in-class health and safety standards

TIA 942 Rated 3 featuring Digital Realty’s cutting-edge energy-efficient data center design, excellent operating procedures, and a highly repeatable Pervasive Data Centre Architecture™ (PDx) approach, allowing for tailored infrastructure deployments to meet business needs

Industry-leading global sustainability standards that leverage Brookfield Renewable’s expertise to deliver access to green power and reduce the impact on the environment



The 10-acre site in Ambattur is an ideal site for BAM Digital Realty’s first data center development in India, given the availability of the necessary power supply, the high number of submarine cable landing stations in the local area, and the state government’s aspirations to make Chennai the top data center destination in India.



BAM Digital Realty sees a significant market opportunity in Chennai, an increasingly important data center hub powering trade and economic growth in South Asia. Anchored by a wide range of industries – such as automotive, software services, medical tourism, manufacturing, and textiles – growth in Chennai is expected to flourish following the Tamil Nadu government’s plans to nurture the growth of knowledge-based industries, including information technology, electric vehicle manufacturing, and renewable energy, to achieve US$1 trillion gross state domestic product (GDSP) and $300 billion export revenue by 2030. The resultant scale and quantum of data generated from the growth of these industries are expected to drive a demand surge for data center infrastructure in the city.



Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive Officer, BAM Digital Realty: “Our campus in Chennai is the beginning of our journey in India. We are committed to supporting the burgeoning digital ecosystem of the country with our state-of-the-art facility and Digital Realty’s global standards of excellence in service through world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge solutions, and proven experience of operating 300+ data centers globally. Our decision to start with Chennai is driven by the continuing rapid growth in the Indian data center industry supporting the massive digital transformation that the country is experiencing. The promise of Chennai emerging as a new data center hub is well supported by progressive policy impetus at both the central and state governments. We look forward to leading from the front as we expand in India with an unwavering commitment to a connected ecosystem and uninterrupted business continuity.”



Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, India & Middle East, Brookfield Infrastructure Group: “With the launch of our first data center, we start our journey to support India’s digital vision of the Indian government aimed at data inclusivity for all. We are excited to showcase our collective world-class development expertise to the Indian market and to be the data infrastructure provider of choice for our customers, commencing in Chennai, with further expansions planned across the country.”



Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty: “I’m excited about the development of our first data center in India, a fast-growing and important market. The Indian government’s extensive push to make India a hub for global data to support new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics will only continue to accelerate the digital transformation of Indian enterprises. As a global data center leader, we aim to provide India with true carrier-neutral data center solutions to meet growing demand. I look forward to MAA10 becoming part of the Digital Realty global data center network, broadening our global footprint to deliver the value of PlatformDIGITAL® to our customers globally and in India.”

About BAM Digital Realty



BAM Digital Realty, the joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, designs, builds, owns, and operates high-quality, scalable data center assets. Offering best-in-class cloud and colocation services, BAM Digital Realty serves as a hub connecting telecom providers, customers, and partners and is a key connectivity gateway to the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. As part of Digital Realty, customers have access to 50+ metros across six continents. For more information, please visit bamdigitalrealty.in.



About Digital Realty



Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the Company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacentre Architecture™ (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company’s growth prospects, customer demand, and strategy in the Asia Pacific region, and India in particular. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.