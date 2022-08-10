Most unique RE: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Ride Review

Royal Enfield’s new Hunter 350 is the most affordable offering from the company but still has a unique character. It promises to be quick on its feet and come with a very attractive starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is powered by the same 349cc engine that is also seen in bikes like the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. Can the same engine deliver a vastly different experience in the Hunter 350 and does it have what it takes to become a market disrupter? Watch our video to find out the answer!