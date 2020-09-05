Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Hits & Misses, Range, acceleration explained

The wait is finally over as we have the first ever all-electric Mercedes-Benz in India. We drive the brand new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV – India’s first luxury electric SUV on Indian soil, in Indian conditions, through Indian road and traffic to tell you what it has to offer in India. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is about to be launched in India. In this video we tell you all the features it has to offer, in addition to answering all your queries about owning an electric car in India like charging time, driving range, power, torque and a lot more. To watch this video to know all about the new Mercedes-Benz EQC.