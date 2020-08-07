Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Smart Hybrid System, Fuel Efficiency, Features and more

CV Raman, Senior Executive Director, Engineering at Maruti Suzuki India explains the brand new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol which has just been launched in India. The Interview took place prior to the launch where CV Raman explained the reasons behind offering a new 4-speed automatic with the S-Cross along with its fuel-efficiency and all the latest features and upgrades that S-Cross has received. He also elaborates about the engineering that has gone into developing and upgrading the S-Cross to BS6 emission compliance. Raman also sheds light on if the company feels the need for a diesel option for its premium model range.