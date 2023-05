The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic, and a part-time 4×4 system as standard. It gets six airbags and a host of comfort features along with the practicality of 5 doors. How does it compare to the Mahindra Thar? Who should buy the Maruti Suzuki Jimny? This review answers all these questions and more, along with some adventurous off-road driving.