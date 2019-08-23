Kia Seltos Review | Pros and Cons Explained

Kia Motors is preparing to launch their first product for the Indian market, the Kia Seltos midsize SUV which is scheduled to be launched on August 22. Before the prices of the Kia Seltos are officially revealed, we got to sample the Seltos 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor with the 7-speed DCT automatic, in addition to the 1.5-lite turbocharged diesel engine with the 6-speed manual transmission. We tested both the sporty GT Line and the abundantly specced Tech Line models of the Kia Seltos and we came backed with some interesting conclusions regarding the new compact SUV which could be a game changer if priced competitively. The Seltos rivals with the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV500.