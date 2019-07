Hyundai Kona Electric Review | Forget petrol vehicles!

The Hyundai Kona Electric has been launched in India for a price of Rs 25.3 lakh. The all-electric powered crossover type SUV packs a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion Polymer battery which in Indian conditions is rated to be capable of delivering 452kms of driving range. With 136hp and 394Nm of torque at its disposal, will the Hyundai Kona give India the much-needed boost to revolutionize the way India drives in the coming inevitable future? Arpit Mahendra finds that out in this review.