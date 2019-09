Honda City Long Term Review: All Questions Answered

The fourth-generation Honda City, in its diesel guise, has been a part of the Express Drives’ long term fleet for the past four months. We have driven it extensively, be it in the bumper to bumper city traffic, or on the open stretches of a highway. We have evaluated this car based on all its factors such as ease of driving, comfort, practicality and more. In this video, we share our experience regarding each and every aspect of this C-segment sedan.