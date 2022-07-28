Honda City Hybrid Review: The times are a changin’

Honda City is a well-known name in India. This sedan came to the country even before the start of the century and has since gone through several changes and updates, the most recent one being the 5th gen City. However, the Japanese carmaker has introduced yet another avatar of the CIty in India – City e:HEV. This model brings with it hybrid technology, promising more mileage and less impact on the environment. How well does the hybrid system work in the City and does it make this an ideal choice for people looking to buy a new sedan? We find out the answers in this video.