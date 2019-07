BMW S1000RR Track Review India | Fast, loud, and FUN!

One of the fastest one-litre motorcycles on the planet. Yes, that’s what the 2019 BMW S1000RR is and it’s now on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 18.5 lakh. The changes are big and even the trademark asymmetrical face has been done away with. So how is this new beast to ride and how easy or hard is it to ride? We found out on the Buddh International Circuit recently when Arpit Mahendra took the BMW S1000RR for a quick spin.