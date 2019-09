Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Review | The most affordable Pulsar is not a compromise

Bajaj has used it’s existing Pulsar 150 platform to create the smaller Pulsar 125 Neon. The design, cycle parts, features and even the engine (stroke has been shortened and swept volume reduced) is borrowed from the bigger bike. The result is a good looking bike for those on a budget. How is it to ride and does it stand true to the Pulsar promise is what you see in this video.