Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Review | Splendor Rival With Five Gears

Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, a 110cc motorcycle with an extra gear has been launched in the country recently and we were in Pune last week to ride it. The new Platina 110 H-Gear model is not just about a five-speed gearbox as there are multiple other updates that make the riding experience richer than before. So, what the Platina 110 H-Gear is all about and how is it to ride. Pradeep Shah tells you that in this review.