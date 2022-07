The Audi Q7 has finally made a comeback in the Indian market after being away for some time. To ensure that it doesn’t end up being too little and too late for the buyers, Audi has updated the Q7 cosmetically and mechanically. Gone are the subtle design cues and the efficient diesel engine. Now comes in sharper aesthetics, along with a 3.0L V6 petrol power plant. How well do these changes help the Q7 in getting back its lost glory? Watch the video to find it out.