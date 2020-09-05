2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 Road Test Review: Top speed, mileage & more!

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V that happens to be the brawniest of the highly popular series of naked streetfighters received a significant update last year, thanks to the BS6 emission norms. We rode it at TVS’ very own test track in Hosur last year and now is the time to tell you how the updated model performs on a day-to-day basis. So, sit back and enjoy the ride with Pradeep Shah!