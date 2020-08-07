2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Vento | India’s Best Midsize Sedan 2020

How does the brand new Honda City fare up against its key rivals the Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento? Well, we line all three of them up and Arpit and Rahul with the help of automotive expert Ranojoy Mukerji’s help to find out how the 2020 Honda City with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and CVT performs against the brand new Hyundai Verna Turbo with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol mated to the 7-speed DCT, and the timeless Volkswagen Vento with the new 1.0-litre TSI motor with a manual transmission. Watch this video to know if the Honda City sets the new benchmark, or if the Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento can hold their own against the new kid on the block.