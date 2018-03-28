World’s most expensive SUV that makes Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce seem cheap. Seriously!

We spoke of Rolls-Royce Cullinan a while back as a tremendously luxurious and equally expensive SUV that is due for launch. Turns out that even Rolls' first ever SUV will not be the world's most expensive. Meet Karlmann King. Price tag? GBP 1.56 million only. And it sounds worse in our money, which is over fourteen crore, thirty-eight lakh, sixty-five thousand rupees.
Why? You ask. For starters, Karlmann King is bulletproof. A Chinese company called IAT designed the King using Ford F-550 pickup truck as the base, and a team in Europe built it.
Karlmann King is powered by a 6.8-litre V10 that makes 395 hp, which isn't exactly a monstrous power figure and on top of that, it has to pull a 4.5-tonne truck (six tonnes with bulletproofing). So, do not be expecting much on the performance front. The top speed apparently is 139 km/h!
The design of the Karlmann King is quite offbeat and has a lot going on all body panels with a lot of lines. Seriously, there are a lot! Karlmann has told Topgear UK that 1800 people were involved in the King's design. Perhaps, there's one line from each one of them!
The Karlmann King from the inside looks as happening as the outside with, you guessed it, many straight lines. There is a lot of leather and gold. It also gets Rolls-Royce kind star-lighting.
King passengers will sit on La-Z-boy sofas, sip on fresh brew coffee from its coffee machine and chill with a flat screen TV. Convenience and style is extended by neon lighting, electric tables, air purification system and a fridge to fill with fizzy pop. Or booze.
Karlmann King will come with options of four- and five-door layouts, with a further choice of five or six or seven seats. The driver will be able to relax with a six-speed automatic.
Other luxury tools include 'Hi-Fi' sound, private safes, PS4, phone protection system and if you'd spend more, then you can get a satellite TV or a satellite phone.
In pictures: Beefy, muscular Mahindra Thar Hammer customised by DC Design looks like a Jeep!
Jackie Chan birthday: Action superstar’s car collection has a lot more besides Mitsubishi
A Jeep modified like a hotel room! Stunning Jeep Wrangler Super 8 ROAD M8 comes with a coffee machine, fridge and WiFi!
Range Rover Evoque Convertible: The SUV that can go topless in 18 seconds