Hero XPulse 200, 200T, Xtreme 200 S: Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the 200 series in its BS6 guise which has been long overdue this month. The specifications of the BS6 upgrade have already been revealed with the 199.6cc engine losing slight bit of power and torque, and now makes 1.78 hp and 16.4 Nm. The new XPulse could get a new colour and options of more accessories. The power and torque figures for the XTreme 200 S will most likely be the same as the XPulse. The three of them have been updated on Hero's official website.