These modified Bajaj Pulsars will leave you speechless! Kawasaki Z1000 replica to Bobber and Scrambler

Bajaj Pulsar series of motorcycles has been and is so incredibly popular in India, especially with the youth. Pulsar bikes are young to look and promise a sporty character as well. From the Pulsar 150s to the Pulsar RS200s, they allow an entry into the world of sporty riding without breaking your pocket. But some like to modify them as per what they expect from it. Hence, we've put together some fantastic Pulsar custom jobs.