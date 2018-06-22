These modified Bajaj Pulsars will leave you speechless! Kawasaki Z1000 replica to Bobber and Scrambler

Bajaj Pulsar series of motorcycles has been and is so incredibly popular in India, especially with the youth. Pulsar bikes are young to look and promise a sporty character as well. From the Pulsar 150s to the Pulsar RS200s, they allow an entry into the world of sporty riding without breaking your pocket. But some like to modify them as per what they expect from it. Hence, we've put together some fantastic Pulsar custom jobs.
A very neat custom job indeed, carried out by Kohlapur-based Furiors Customs, has led to a Bajaj Pulsar 150 being transformed into a cafe tracker. Nothing from the original styling is left from Pulsar 150, the bike has knobby tyres for dirt riding and lowered handlebar for better control. The swingarm has been custom built and rear wheel is in full view, that adds to it sporty appeal. The engine is same 150cc unit but the exhaust is a custom one. (Image: Furious Customs/Facebook)
Pune-based custom builder Gabriel Motorcycles took a stock Bajaj Pulsar 220 and transformed it into a Bobber that looks quite like a factory finish job. While the engine remains the same, some mechanical changes were made. It gets fat tyres and the detailing, including paint job on the fuel tank, is commendable.
While each and every bike featured here is a fantastic custom job, but this Pulsar 200NS from Vietnam is quite the centre of attraction. The customiser seems to be a Kawasaki Z1000 fan, who has not just made the Pulsar look like one but has also enhanced the engine, which is now a 350cc. The overall package sure looks pretty amazing. (Image: MotoSaigon)
South East Asia seems to have a knack for incredible motorcycle modifications and this one done by Judho Pralistyo from Indonesia is nothing less. He customised a Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the most eye catchy bit is most definitely the twin under seat Akrapovic exhaust cans. It gets bigger tyres and a wider handlebar. The custom job is worth an applaud. (Image: Motoroids)
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is clearly doing a great job as a scrambler and this one's called the Gambit. Comes from the house of Autologue Designs of Pune, the Gambit is a fantastic and by far, a very sensible modification. The 143cc engine, frame and suspension have been retained from the stock motorcycle, besides which the body work, the seat, fuel tank, paint job among others are customised.
