The motor yacht’s instrument panel is reminiscence of Lamborghini car cockpit in a nautical style, with integrated navigation and control systems. Details are finished in carbon fibre, with Lamborghini’s Carbon Skin used in the sports seats and osteering wheel. It gets two start/stop buttons (one for each engine) which are exactly the same used in Lamborghini cars. The first boat will be available at the beginning of 2021.