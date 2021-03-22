01 / 5

Rajputana Customs have created quite the CV for themselves with some really neat custom-builds based on Royal Enfields, Harley-Davidsons and now the latest one on a KTM 390 Duke. The 43 hp streetfighter is incredibly popular in India mostly because barely anything else offers over 40 hp at its price range. This project being a private commission, had Rajputana build a cafe racer based on the KTM and make it look less like one. (Source: Bikeexif)