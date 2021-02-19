01 / 5

'Simple, clean, and not overly complicated with electronics' - is how the man behind Patridge Design in the UK describs the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. And that is why Anthony Partridge had been wanting to build on one of the 650 twins. He needed a project for the second season of Goblin Works Garage, the Discovery Channel TV series he co-hosts, he put in a call to Royal Enfield which came onboard with a simple brief: “Build a thoroughbred racer.” (Source: Bikeexif)