01 / 5

Royal Enfield is gaining global popularity now ever more than it did before with the addition of products like the 650 twins and now the Meteor 350 to its lineup. Along with this, the brand also does not wish to lose focus on the custom game. The Continental GT 650 continues to draw the imagination of custom builders and so, Royal Enfield roped in Crazy Garage of South Korea to build a racer based on the Conti. And the result is sheer brilliance. (Source: Bikeexif)