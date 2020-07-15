MG Hector Plus Review | End of Innova Crysta’s dominance or not?

MG Hector Plus has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.48 lakh which means it is substantially more affordable than rivals like Toyota Innova Crysta that has been immensely popular in the segment. The Hector Plus also boasts of over 55 connected features, ample space, two engine options, 25 standard safety features, and more. Could it be the next big thing in the segment? Arpit Mahendra finds out.