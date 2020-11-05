Mercedes-Benz C300 d Review: Fast and Big on Fun

The Mercedes-Benz C 300d is quite special because it has an ‘AMG’ in its name. But at the same time, having an AMG as a suffix doesn’t essentially mean that this belongs to the pop & crackle category. The facelift model comes with the latest features and creature comforts that you would expect from a car of this segment along with a potent 245hp 2.0-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine. So, what exactly the Mercedes-Benz C 300d AMG Line is all about and does this luxury sedan lives up to its AMG tag? Arpit Mahendra finds out in this review!