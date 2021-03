Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!



The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine has finally arrived in India. Before it goes on sale later this month, we drove it to find out what it’s like to drive and what it has to offer in light of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, its closest rival in India. With an 8 year warranty on offer, watch the video to find out what else the new baby Merc has up its sleeve.