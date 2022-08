The cabin of the car has been designed with input from factory drivers and customers. According to the company, it is now easier to find a comfortable seating position and all the necessary controls are well within reach of the driver. One can steer the 296 GT3 with an F1-style steering wheel that has a number of buttons on it. A pair of digital screens on the dashboard present the driver with a whole host of information related to the car, the track and more.