A Chiron is estimated to cost at least about Rs. 23 crore or around $3 million. The prices may wary a bit due to the high customisation associated with each car. On February 7, 2023 the Bugatti Chiron Profilee, touted as a one-of-a-kind piece of Bugatti history and the last W16-powered car available from the Atelier was sold at Rs. 87 crore at the RM Sotheby’s auction which took place in Paris on February 1s. It made the Chiron Profilee the most valuable new car ever sold at auction!