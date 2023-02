The Nissan Jonga is considered one of Dhoni’s most special cars as it is specially designed for the Indian armed forces. He added this in his collection in 2019, because of his admiration for the armed forces. The Jonga, also known as Nissan 4W73 has been inspired from the Dodge M37 Weapon Carrier that carries a 4-litre engine producing 128 bhp and 279 Nm torque.