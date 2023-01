The all-new Honda Activa is getting power from a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which produces a power output of 7.73bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque, while the outgoing model produces 7.68bhp and torque figure remains the same. The engine comes mated to a CVT unit, Activa 6G is HMSI’s first OBD2-compliant two-wheeler much ahead of the April 2023 deadline.