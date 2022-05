At the rear is a long strip of light that runs across the width of the car and gently wraps around the corners. It is joined by two equally thin but much shorter lines on both ends. At the centre is the DeLorean logo once again but this one lights up. There is a large diffuser that not only looks good but will also help channel the air properly. The V-shaped light elements seen on the front are replicated at the back too. In contrast to the front, the rear section mostly consists of a glossy black surface.