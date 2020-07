02 / 6

The company's vision of their 2035 car model has a design completely off the charts - there is no symmetry whatsoever. But then, besides OCD nightmares another set of words is a popular Google search - peace in chaos. What you're looking at here is basically two cars combined as one. The X E-Tense is a three-seat concept car with a single-seat racer on one side and a luxury saloon on the other.