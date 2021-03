01 / 6

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were launched in India in a host of new colour options. The motorcycles will also be available with several new Make-it-Yours options which the customers can choose to personalise their motorcycles. The MiY options include seats, touring mirrors, flyscreen, sump guards and a host of options. And the great news is that the Continental GT 650 has been reintroduced in the red colour option that the GT 535 was sold in.