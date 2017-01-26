Will Donald Trump ban Pakistani, Afghan immigrants from entering America?

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, and others, holds up an executive order for immigration actions to build border wall, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Homeland Security Department in Washington. (AP/PTI)

US President Donald Trump today once again reiterated his campaign declaration to ban immigrants from Islamic countries taking shelter in his country. During his first media interview after taking the oath of the US President, Trump made it clear that his campaign declaration was not an election rhetoric.

Trump, however, clarified that his policy doesn’t intend to ban all Muslims but to those coming from countries where terrorism is rampant. “…No it is not the Muslim ban. But it is countries that have tremendous terror. It is countries that we are going to be spelling out in a little while in the same speech. And it is countries that people are going to come in and cause us tremendous problems,” he told David Muir of ABC News.

The US President said his country was already facing “enough problems” and in “some cases” people wanting to come into the US are “looking to do tremendous destruction.”

Pres. Trump says he wants Chicago to fix violence problem: “Afghanistan is not like what’s happening in Chicago.” http://t.co/FveRoztrnQ pic.twitter.com/oqsjZEsLeL — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 26, 2017

Trump said some of the Islamic countries would be exempted from the list. When Muir asked why immigrants from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia may not be banned from entering America, Trump didn’t give a conclusive answer. Rather, the US President left a lot for guessing.

“You’re going to see — you’re going to see”, Trump said, while adding that his administration would do an “extreme vetting” in all cases. He also said the US would not allow anyone to enter its territory if there is “even a little chance” of any problem.

Pakistan has not ended terror organisations operating from its territory against India, while Afghanistan is still battling the scourge of terrorism.

President Trump on waterboarding: “I feel it works,” but will rely on team’s guidance and do everything “legally.” http://t.co/FXAwZGhKWA pic.twitter.com/i9aisM707V — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 26, 2017

It is unlikely that Trump would ban Pakistani or Afghan immigrants from entering the US territory while, at the same time, allowing people from countries like UAE. Pakistan has also been a US ally for long. Recently, the US has apparently toughened its stance against Pakistan because of its terror credentials.

However, banning immigrants from any Islamic country may put America in a spot where it would have to battle a Muslim backlash across the world.

On Syria, Trump said the European countries had committed a blunder by accepting immigrants from the troubled country. Giving hints of his plan on Syria, Trump said, “Now I will absolutely do safe zones in Syria for the people. I think that Europe has made a tremendous mistake by allowing these millions of people to go into Germany and various other countries.”