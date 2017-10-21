Interesting! UAE appoints first Artificial Intelligence Minister. Know what he will do

Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, 27, was appointed as a part of the UAE’s ambition to be at the forefront of the global technological revolution. (Twitter/Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum)

In an interesting development, UAE on Thursday appointed its first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence as part of a Cabinet reshuffle. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, 27, was appointed as a part of the UAE’s ambition to be at the forefront of the global technological revolution, arabianbusiness.com reports. The ambitious UAE plan foresees the nation building homes on the planet Mars by 2117. The major move was announced on Twitter by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and vice-president and ruler of Dubai.

“The new Government is a Government for the new Emirati percentage. To develop knowledge. Supporting science and research,” Maktoum tweeted. The move comes in the backdrop of an announcement made by Maktoum where he announced the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), a major part of the UAE Centennial 2070 objectives. The new initiative aims to improve country’s performance and create an innovative and highly-productive environment by means of investing in AI.

Earlier, Maktoum, and country’s crown prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced the 100-year national project on which the Gulf state would collaborate with specialised international organisations and scientific institutes.

Omar Al Olama will be Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. At 27, Omar led the World Government Summit and the UAE AI Strategy. pic.twitter.com/RxvEMCSODL — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 19, 2017

“We aspire in the coming century to develop science, technology and our youth’s passion for knowledge,” Maktoum had earlier tweeted when he announced the project — known as “Mars 2117” — earlier this year. “This project is driven by that vision.”

“The landing of people on other planets has been a longtime dream for humans. Our aim is that the UAE will spearhead international efforts to make this dream a reality,” Maktoum was quoted as saying in a report.