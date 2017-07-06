G20 Summit 2017: Why Paris Climate Agreement is staring at death as Donald Trump meets world leaders in Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump(Reuters)

G20 Summit 2017: A month after jeopardising the pathbreaking Paris Climate Agreement, US President Donald Trump is set to meet world leaders at the G20 Summit 2017 in Germany tomorrow. Climate change is expected to be the top agenda of the summit. But it appears that Paris Climate deal is already staring at the death after the US pullout.

Last month, the US President had surprised the world by announcing that the US would withdraw from the landmark 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to safeguard the world from the disastrous impact of climate change. “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord,” Trump had said.

Reports now say the Paris agreement could be at stake as it is unlikely that other countries would be ready to share the financial and emission burden, which was to be previously shared by the US.

The New York Times reports that Trump may even find some new allies at the G20 Summit 2017. It says, “In recent days, however, those aiming to isolate the United States on climate issues have softened their language to say they hope an ‘overwhelming majority’ embrace the Paris agreement.”

According to NYT, Saudi Arabia is unlikely to join the agreement, while countries like Russia, Turkey and Indonesia have sent mixed signals.

Dennis Snower, President, Kiel Institute for the World Economy told NYT that huge efforts are being made to ensure participate in the Paris agreement and compensate for the US withdrawal by “doubling their efforts”.