An Afghan Voice Agency journalist told AFP that more than 100 people were at the event in the building's basement. There were chaotic scenes at the Istiqlal hospital where ambulances and police pickups brought victims, including women and children. [People carry an injured woman into the hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Authorities say two simultaneous attacks, including a suicide bombing attack, in Afghanistan's capital have left dozens dead. (Photo: AP)]