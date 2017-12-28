01 / 14

Kabul suicide bombing: Terror group Islamic State today claimed that its suicide bomber triggered a blast in Kabul that took the lives of over 40 and wounded dozens of people. The blast took place in the same building as the Afghan Voice Agency, a media outlet which earlier reports had suggested could have been the target. According to reports, the suicide attacker detonated himself during a gathering at Tabayan cultural centre causing a lot of casualties. Deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi according to AFP said that this was the deadliest attack since a Shiite mosque bombing in October that killed more than 50 worshippers and was aimed at the Tabayan cultural centre in the west of the city. Here are some gut-wrenching visuals from the site of the attack-