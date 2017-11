01 / 8

The Hyderabad police have started a drive to make the city beggar-free. Hundreds of beggars are being rounded up and are being taken to rehabilitation centres in jail. The prohibition orders are valid for only two months, precisely till January 7, 2018, saying it causes nuisance and danger to vehicular traffic and pedestrians. This two-month validity of the order has triggered a speculation that this is just a cosmetic step to make the city look better ahead of the visit of the US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump in the city. (AP Photo)