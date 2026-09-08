Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said work on India’s first Bullet Train project is progressing rapidly, with key milestones expected in the coming months, reported ANI.

The first section between Surat and Bilimora is targeted to be commissioned next year, while work on the larger Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is also advancing.

The Minister also highlighted progress in Bullet Train manufacturing, saying the first coach built for testing is ready. Civil construction on the Vapi-Surat section is expected to be completed by December this year, further advancing the project towards its first operational stretch.

Surat-Bilimora section to be first operational stretch

The progress in civil construction and train manufacturing marks a significant stage for the 508-km MAHSR project. With the first test coach ready and construction moving ahead on multiple sections, the project is gradually moving towards the start of high-speed rail services in India.

The MAHSR corridor is being developed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The project is aimed at significantly reducing travel time between the two cities while offering passengers improved comfort, safety and reliability.

508-km corridor to have 12 stations

The MAHSR corridor will have 12 stations at Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. The stations are being designed with modern architecture, passenger amenities and multimodal connectivity, while incorporating elements reflecting their respective locations.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in September 2017, marking the beginning of India’s high-speed rail programme. The corridor is expected to support modernisation of the country’s railway infrastructure and contribute to improved connectivity and economic activity.

The first high-speed rail service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is expected to begin in August 2027.

What is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project?

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor was launched with the foundation stone being laid in September 2017. The project is being developed to introduce high-speed passenger services capable of substantially reducing travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The 508-km corridor will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and is designed to combine high-speed rail infrastructure with modern stations and multimodal connectivity.

The project is also expected to strengthen connectivity between major commercial and industrial centres along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route