Aadhaar Card and PAN Card linking: How NRIs will get impacted by government’s new rules

Will the PAN card of an NRI get blocked if he/she doesn’t have an Aadhaar card?

The government has made it mandatory to link the existing Aadhaar numbers with the PAN cards of taxpayers with effect from July 1 and has also notified the rules. However, what are you required to do if you are a non-resident Indian (NRI)? Do these rules also apply to NRIs? If the PAN card of an NRI will get blocked if he/she doesn’t have an Aadhaar? These are some of the questions which might be bothering a lot of NRIs now. We are trying to answer some of these questions:

Can NRIs also get Aadhaar?

As per the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, only a resident who has resided in India for a period or periods amounting in all to 182 or more in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of application for enrolment is eligible for Aadhaar.

I’m an NRI now and have an Aadhaar. How can I link it to my PAN?

In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, taxpayers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal. Once they have done so, they are to follow the steps outlined below:

# Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth

# On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card.

# Details such as name, date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the details submitted at the time of registration on the e-Filing portal.

# Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

# If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button.

# A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

I’m an NRI and don’t have an Aadhaar. Is it true that my PAN will be blocked if I’m not able to provide Aadhaar now?

Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961, as introduced by the Finance Act, 2017, provides for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar / Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form, for filing of return of income and for making an application for allotment of Permanent Account Number with effect from 1st July, 2017. However, such mandatory quoting of Aadhaar or Enrolment ID shall apply only to a person who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number.

As per the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, only a resident individual is entitled to obtain Aadhaar. Resident as per the said Act means an individual who has resided in India for a period or periods amounting in all to one hundred and eighty-two days or more in the twelve months immediately preceding the date of application for enrolment. Accordingly, the requirement to quote Aadhaar as per section 139AA of the Income-tax Act shall not apply to an individual who is not a resident as per the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

Moreover, filing details of the Aadhaar number while submitting Income Tax Returns from July 2017 does not apply to NRIs.

[With inputs from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)]