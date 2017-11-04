6 life lessons from world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos — world’s richest man and the Founder Chairman of Amazon.com (Image: Reuters)

Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos the world’s richest man is a gentleman of ideas who doesn’t do things the usual way. Jeff Bezos recently topped the list of global billionaires led by a massive surge in Amazon stock prices. Earlier last week on Friday Jeff Bezos surpassed Bill Gates and became the richest man on the planet. Due to the spike in stock price of Amazon, Jeff Bezos wealth zoomed beyond $90 billion. As on 4 November 2017, Jeff Bezos total net worth stood at $94.6 billion, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Take a look at six life lessons from the creator and conceptualizer of the very first online business platform Amazon and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos.

“Life’s too short to hang out with people who aren’t resourceful.”

This is perhaps one of the best things one can inculcate in life. If you don’t spend time with people who aren’t resourceful, by the end of the day you will find yourself filled with optimism and plenty of ideas for your own betterment.

“One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out.”

If you are finding it difficult to adjust to the existing conditions then the only way possible is to invent your way out, doesn’t matter if it requires building an altogether new segment.

“If you can’t tolerate critics, don’t do anything new or interesting.”

If you are on a way to create something or planning to alter the way things are being executed then you should have the ability to tolerate critics. Though criticism somehow leads to increased efficiency and effectiveness also. But if you can’t tolerate critics, don’t do anything new or interesting.

“A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn reputation by trying to do hard things well.”

The perception of society and people are driven by the way you present yourself which is reflected from your own reputation. One way to earn your reputation is by trying to do hard things well, and most often very few people were able to get the hard things right.

“It’s not an experiment if you know it’s going to work.”

If you’re going through a trial process and from the very beginning you know this thing will surely going to work then it’s not an experiment. If you are experimenting then always go by possibilities and chances despite a mindset that it’s going to work.

“What’s dangerous is not to evolve.”

It’s very dangerous when evolution is stopped. As because by all means, evolution, progress and transformation is the key to uphold and improve your position. Sticking to same ideologies, practices, and approaches is dangerous, be it in business or in personal life.