Final ‘Blue Moon’ of 2018 tonight! Next one will happen in 2020

This is the second and final Blue Moon of 2018. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Stargazers are in for a treat once again as night sky will light up once again with Blue Moon. What makes this event so special is the fact that this is the second and final Blue Moon of 2018. The next seasonal Blue Moon is expected to happen on May 18, 2019, however, as per the latest definition of the term, the next monthly Blue Moon will occur on October 31, 2020.

As per the popular notion, the name “Blue Moon” occurs when the second full moon occurs in a given calendar month. As per the traditional definition, a Blue Moon was reserved for the third full moon in a season that has four full moons, which happens in years that have 13 full moons instead of the usual 12.

The last time we saw such occurrence was in the month of January this year. In fact, in January, the event was a celestial trifecta as it was a Super Blue Blood Moon. Such a lunar trifecta was a rare phenomenon and had not happened in over 150 years.

The Blue Moon which is up tonight won’t actually be blue. In fact, it will look the same as any other full moon. It is said that two months having Blue Moon is very rare and the year 2018 is seeing both of them tonight. The last time when Blue Moon happened twice in a calendar year was the year 1999. And what makes it more interesting is that the next calendar year which is expected to have two Blue Moon is the year 2037!

So make the most of this Blue Moon, go stargazing!