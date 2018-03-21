Indian Railways supplies 18 ‘Make in India’ locomotives to Myanmar; locos made in Varanasi’s DLW

The locomotives were supplied to Myanmar Railways by RITES, which is a Public Sector Enterprise under the Railway Ministry.

Indian Railways supplies ‘Make in India’ locomotives to Myanmar! To boost ties with Myanmar, Indian Railways has recently handed over 18 micro-processor controlled Indian locomotives to Myanmar Railways. The 18 locomotives comprise of micro-processor control based system. Also, the locomotives are well equipped with TFT Monitor (Display Unit), Roof Mounted DBR etc. The Diesel Locomotives Works in Varanasi manufactured the customized 1350 HP AC/DC main line diesel locomotives, which can attain maximum speeds of up to 100 km per hour. In addition to this, Indian Railways claims that the diesel locomotives are fuel efficient and also boast of some of the latest features. The first consignment of 6 locomotives was exported to Myanmar Railways by DLW in June, 2017 and second consignment of 6 locomotives was exported in October, 2017. The third consignment of 6 locomotives was exported in January. The handover happened recently.

According to Railway Ministry, in the railway sector, most of these supplies have been carried out under Indian Line of Credit. The Railway Ministry also said that the locomotives have been delivered six months prior to the schedule, which were to be delivered by September, this year.

The locomotives were supplied to Myanmar Railways by RITES, which is a Public Sector Enterprise under the Railway Ministry. The organization is the export arm of Indian Railways and also manages various railway projects across the world. RITES has engaged in the supply of railway rolling stock, including locomotives, coaches, wagons, permanent way maintenance vehicles etc. RITES will also monitor the maintenance of railway infrastructure, technical studies along with training of Myanmar railway officials. According to Railway Ministry, in near future, RITES will also take up the study for workshop upgradation and maintenance.

Expressing his pleasure during the formal handing over ceremony of 18th AC-DC 1350 HP diesel electric locomotive to Myanma Railways, Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain congratulated Indian Railways for completing the project and supplying it much ahead of the scheduled time. The Minister also acknowledged the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for coordinating and assisting Myanmar authorities for the smooth implementation of the project. Further to this, he also said that this move will help both the countries to strengthen their bilateral relationship.