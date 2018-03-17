Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station set for big revamp to improve passenger experience

Indian Railways nominated a committee of senior officers to identify the amenities and facilities that could be offered at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi.

In order to improve railway services for its passengers, Indian Railways nominated a committee of senior officers to identify the amenities and facilities that could be offered at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi. In addition to this, the committee was also given the responsibility to prepare the Comprehensive Action Plan for the elimination of any deficiency, which is present at the railway station and also for the improvement of its facilities. The railway station was examined thoroughly by the committee and the action plan has been prepared in 3 phases. The first phase includes immediate measures, which have to be implemented within 6 months; second phase includes short-term measures, which have to be implemented in 6-12 months; third or final phase will include long-term measures, which have to be implemented in 12-18 months. In order to improve the facilities or services of the station, the action plan will cover all platforms, station buildings, traffic movement, parking areas, security arrangements, cleanliness of the station etc.

Immediate measures, which have to be implemented by June 2018

One of the main measures is the widening and smoothing of entry towards first entry side along with beautification of the premises. Near Main Porch, parking will be reserved for “Divyangs”. Another important measure, that would be taken care of is complete redevelopment of toilet block and bathing area. Also, Retro-reflective/LED Signage Boards will be placed at various locations across circulating area, concourse, railway platforms and Foot over Bridges (FOB). Another measure is redesigning and earmarking the lanes for Car/Bus/ Taxi/TSR /pedestrians. Also, locations will be identified for drop off/pick up and parking facilities. Enough number of Stainless Steel benches will be provided at all railway platforms and concourses. Unused or abandoned structures will also be removed from the platforms. Unused porta-cabin structure which is located on Platform number 1 will be revamped as cloak room.

Also, 2 Retiring Rooms at the Ground Floor of the railway station will be renovated. RO Water plant will be installed at second entry and also water booths will be provided at platform number 2/3 & 4/5. On Platform number 1, a lift for passengers will be provided and on Platform number 6/7, escalator will be set up. Also, the flooring of FOB (Okhla End) will be done with Granite. In addition to these, worn out AC Sheet of roof will be changed with meta-colour sheet and broken false ceiling will be replaced with ACP. Also, windows will be changed across Booking Hall and second entry. Another measure is, on Platform number 4/5 & 6/7, toilet blocks will be provided on the basis of “Pay & Use”. Air-conditioned roof sheets of both FOBs will be replaced with meta-colour sheet. Also, on FOBs, railings for dividers will be made by stainless steel. Damaged drain and damaged platforms will also be taken care of.

Short term measures, which have to be implemented in 6-12 months

As per the action plan, newly built toilet blocks will be provided on Platform number 2/3. Replacement of Damaged Valley gutter of shelters on Platforms will be carried out. On Approach road, a footpath will be provided. In circulating areas, deluxe “Pay & Use” toilet systems will be provided. In addition to these, fully mechanized cleaning system at will be adopted for the maintenance of the station.

Long-Term Measures, which have to be implemented in 12-18 months

On the second entry side of FOB, an escalator will be provided. Damaged washable aprons across the platforms will be repaired or provided, depending on its situation. The second entry of the station will be redeveloped. On Platform number 1, VIP lounge (Okhla end) by IRCTC will be developed. Staff Quarters toward Okhla side will be shifted in order to create space for parking and other facilities. Also, TTE Rest house will be fully renovated.