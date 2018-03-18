Whatsapp latest update: Making sense of new Android introductions and how it will help you

WhatsApp group description feature will be available for both iOS and Android. (Reuters)

WhatsApp has rolled out yet another cool feature for its 1.5 million active users. The Facebook-owned app has now given its users the power to add a description to their group chats. The new group description feature has started rolling out for both iOS and Android users. Apart from the group description feature, WhatsApp has also rolled out a few other features for its users – search a participant in a group and also switching from voice call to video call by the tap of the button.

The messaging app rolled out the group description for its beta users last month. Although the new update is not a groundbreaking feature, it will still make lives easier for its users, for instance when creating an event. So let’s find out how the new feature works.

Steps to add WhatsApp group description:

Step 1: Update you WhatsApp messenger from Play Store/App Store.

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp application.

Step 3: Click on the group name that you wish to add a description to.

Step 4: Look for ‘Group Info’ section on the right-hand corner.

Step 5: Click on the “Description” section.

Step 6: Add the group’s description according to your wish. The change will be available to all the group members. The group description has a limit of 512 characters. WhatsApp for Android also allows users to search for a participant from the group info window.

WhatsApp’s new calling feature will allow a user to switch from voice to video without disconnecting the call first. Now all they need to do is tap on the video call button and they can video chat with their friends and loved ones. The feature was first rolled out for beta users and now is available on both iOS and Android.