To democratise artificial intelligence, Intel launches educational programme for developers

Reiterating its commitment to boost adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), Intel India today announced a developer community initiative – AI Developer Education Programme, aimed at educating 15,000 scientists, developers, analysts, and engineers. The educational programme is also aimed at deep learning and machine learning, the tech major said in a statement. The programme was announced at the first AI Day held in Bengaluru where thought-leaders from government, industry, and the academia congregated and discussed the potential of accelerating the AI revolution in the country.

Under the programme, Intel will run 60 programmes across the year, ranging from workshops, roadshows, user group and senior technology leader round-tables. Announcing the programme, Intel South Asia managing director Prakash Mallya said data center and the intelligence behind the data collected can enable government and industry to make effective decisions based on algorithms.

“This means increasing opportunities for using AI, and to make this happen, Intel India is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wipro, Julia Computing and Calligo Technologies, by enabling them with AI solutions based Intel architecture,” Mallya said.

This collaboration with industry and academia will help democratise AI by reducing entry barriers for developers, data scientists and students. In India, the company is targeting BFSI, telecom, and e-commerce sectors, across high performance computing, big data, and Internet of things, all of which are complementary to AI, Mallya added.