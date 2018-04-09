Apple said to launch new iPhone 8, 8 Plus models today: Here’s what you should know

Apple will issue a company release marking the launch of the new colour models, alongside releasing them on the Apple Store

Apple is reportedly launching new colour models for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were launched last year alongside iPhone X. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Red colour variants are expected to make debut today on the Apple’s website. The specific product colour that Apple uses for its red colour iPhone models is (PRODUCT) RED, following a partnership between Apple and (RED), an advocacy group working towards eradicating HIV/AIDS in Africa.

The information about new Red colour iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 models was spotted by MacRumours in a memo shared with Virgin Mobile, which said that the new (PRODUCT) RED models will be released on April 9. It further said that the new iPhone 8 (PRODUCT) RED and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED models will go up for pre-orders on the website. However, there was no mention of the iPhone X. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is poised to introduce the (PRODUCT) RED models for all the three iPhone models from last year.

Apple will issue a company release marking the launch of the new colour models, alongside releasing them on the Apple Store. Apple is choosing to launch the product silently, unlike the last time when it introduced the (PRODUCT) RED variants of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The (PRODUCT) RED was established in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono, who is also an activist, to support the cause of HIV/AIDS eradication in the African subcontinent. Apple has been associated with the programme for a long time and has even launched a number of (PRODUCT) RED variants of its accessories, iPhone cases, iPods, and iPads over the years. Last year, the company introduced the first-ever iPhone model draped in the (PRODUCT) RED colour.